Chrome now allows you to share the underlined text of a web page

Google Chrome 90 will add a function that will allow you to be more productive and save time when sharing content. Soon you can select a part of the text of a web page and share it through a link. This is a feature that was available through an extension, but has now been integrated into the browser.

Using this new feature is very easy. You simply must select with the cursor the part of the text you want to share, right click on it and then on «Copy link to selected text«. In this way, Chrome will create a link to the selected snippet (which will be highlighted).

If you use Google search often, this feature may be familiar to you. Often times, when you search for a piece of text and visit the landing page, that piece is highlighted. In essence, what Chrome has incorporated is now the same, only available to everyone.

The new feature progressively rolling out to Chrome 90 users, released on April 14. If you already have the latest version of the browser installed and you still do not have this new feature, you may have to wait a little longer until it is automatically enabled.

If you don’t want to wait, you have the option to enable the feature early from Chrome’s experimental features. To do this, enter (Chrome: // flags) in the address bar and look for the option «’Copy Link to Text«. Change the option to «Enabled»And restart the browser.

From the Mountain View company they indicate that this integrated feature is being implemented in Chrome for computers and Android. Regarding the browser version for ios, It is expected that “I arrived soon«. It will also be released on Edge for desktop.

Chrome 90 also adds improvements for video calls

In these times when making video calls is an everyday thing, Chrome has also released a new video codec. Its about AV1, which works with H.264 and H.265 standards. East improves data compression, making bandwidth usage more efficient and therefore ideal for use on low speed or mobile data connections.

The latest version of the browser is now available for download. You can do it directly from the browser, by tapping on the three dots in the upper right corner, in Help and in About Google Chrome. If you don’t have it installed yet, you can access this link.

More on this topic