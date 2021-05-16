Chrome for Windows 10 will be much faster, and we tell you how | Technology

Google is working on a new feature for Chrome that will allow us to navigate “backwards” instantly.

Google is currently experimenting with a new feature that will allow us navigate much faster through Windows 10, an addition that we explain below and that could be available during the coming weeks in the stable version of the browser.

It is no mystery that Chrome is a browser that consumes a lot of RAM, but sometimes that can end up being a good idea if we want to navigate as fast as possible.

That is why those of Mountain View are testing for Chrome in Windows 10 a functionality that will allow us to navigate faster by using the “back” button.

And for you to understand why using the “back” button loads the page instantly, this is due to the so-called “back cache” that is only available in Chrome for Android, and that caches a full copy of the last page visited, something that will stay momentarily in RAM memory and that will allow us to load the website at the moment if we go backwards.

As Google explains in a support document, “back caching is a browser function that improves the user experience by keeping a page alive after the user navigates away from it and reuses it for browsing session history. The cache pages are frozen and no JavaScript is running. “

Although the idea that Google has is to enable this feature by default, in view of the fact that it may bring some incompatibilities with certain dynamic pages on the desktop, different tests are being carried out first to know the opinion of the users and, from there, already included in the stable version.