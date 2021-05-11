Chrome for iOS updates and adds the dinosaur game widget

Chrome for iOS has been updated with some interesting news. Google’s browser for iPhone and iPad reached version 90, which incorporates a set of widgets to take advantage of. The peculiar fact is that one of them allows access to the game ‘Chrome Dino’ from the home screen.

The traditional dinosaur game has been around for a long time on Google Chrome. It was born in the desktop version as a resource to occupy the time when the computer loses the Internet connection. To activate it and start playing it is only necessary to touch the space bar, and thus start jumping on cactus while increasing speed.

This function was added later in the mobile versions of the browser, with the particularity that now iPhone and iPad users they can run it with a shortcut from the main screen. ‘Chrome Dino’ is one of the three widgets available in the new edition of the browser for iOS, and the remaining two have search tools.

The largest (2 × 1) incorporates a search and navigation bar, and three buttons for quick actions. From the same widget it is possible to launch Incognito Mode, open the microphone to search with your voice and scan a QR code.

The remaining two measure 1 × 1 and they work as a shortcut; one as a search bar and the remaining one to open the dinosaur game.

Chrome for iOS version 90.0.4430.78 also comes with improved features, in addition to the aforementioned widgets. According to the changelog, the browser for Apple devices also incorporates the option to edit saved usernames and passwords from app settings. Furthermore, the software features stability and performance improvements.

In this way, Google is updated with the version of its internet browser for iPhone and iPad, taking into account that there were no major updates since last november. Although it released an update in April, it was on version 87 and only incorporated bug fixes.

Subsequently, the Mountain View firm skipped issues 88 and 89, but did not give further explanations about it. Now with Chrome version 90 available, iOS 14 users can start taking advantage of widgets, though just to hang out with the dinosaur game.

Read this too …