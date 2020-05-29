Every so often we are verifying that not only Microsoft Edge has benefited from the change of engine to Chromium, but it is the Chromium project itself which is benefiting from how much Microsoft is contributing. We recently saw that Chrome received Edge’s elastic scroll, which was added to a list of functions improved by those of Redmond and adopted by Google, such as better tab management or PWAs that seem more native.

Now, the company has announced that Microsoft Edge will receive the Windows spell checker, versus the one previously used in Chromium, Hunspell. This will make the browser much better recognize links, acronyms and email addresses. Thus, when writing on a website, we will see that the text marked in red is more accurate and related to errors.

Microsoft and Google are collaborating to improve Chromium, and already

In the statement, in addition to reviewing that until now Chrome, Edge and other Chromium browsers used Hunspell, which is open source, the company thanks Google and the Chromium project engineers for their collaboration. That is this integration with the spelling checker of Windows has not only been a thing of the Redmond.

In this sense, seeing how bad the relationships between the two companies were at the time of Windows Phone, or more recently due to the incompatibilities of Edge HTML, It is surprising that things are now like this, with users being the most benefited.

The bad part of the news is that the novelty will only be received by users of these browsers in Windows 8.1 and higher, and for the moment there is no mention of a possible arrival in the Chrome or Edge versions of macOS (nor in the Linux version, which is expected at the end of the year).

Edge users on Windows 8.1 and 10 won’t have to do a thing, provided they are in stable 83 version. However, those of Chrome who are also in Chrome 83 will have to activate it manually from the Chrome flags. Doing so will be as easy as typing chrome: // flags in the search bar.

After entering, we will have to use the search engine that this Chrome section offers us, and type “Use the Windows OS spell checkerOnce we find it, it will be marked in yellow. On its right, we will have to select “Enabled”, as we see in the image. After that, to apply the change, we will have to restart the browser.

Share



Microsoft continues to contribute to Chromium: Chrome, Edge and others receive the spell checker from Windows, which you can now use