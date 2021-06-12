Chrome discards with URL hiding

It sure sounds familiar. because the experiment has been going on for almost three years, although it has undergone several changes to its credit. We talk about hiding the url in chrome navigation bar, both in the desktop version and in the mobile version. Well, the metrics of the Internet giant indicate that it does not work.

Hiding the URL in Chrome is not total, of course, but it simplifies what we were used to seeing, that is, the full URL of the site we were visiting. The reason that led Google to apply this change was security: a priori, a short URL is easier to identify and therefore more secure to prevent fraud (phishing).

Take this same page as an example: isn’t it easier to read an address like «muycomputer.com» in the bar, than one like «https://www.muycomputer.com/2021/06/12/chrome-ocultacion- url »? After all, the only thing that interests you as a visitor is to be sure that you are where you are, which you can do at a glance; and if you want the complete URL, click on the bar and there you have it.

The following example GIF, created by Android Police, shows it very graphically:

However, if you use Chrome you will have already realized that the behavior shown in the image is not the current one. The reason is the constant and loud complaints from browser users, which is why this feature never got to be seen that way in the stable version of Chrome.

The most Google has reached is hide the browsing protocol, and even with that small change he had to add an option in the context menu (“Always show full URLs”) in the address bar to display it. It seems that this will be the only one that resists the harvest.

And is that Google says that hiding the URL Did not “move” security metrics for not a bit. As a result, this initiative is being completely scrapped and will never reach the common browser user. It is significant, because it was beginning to be a trend beyond Chrome, and although it may make sense to remove so much information from the middle, if it happens it will do it for aesthetics, not for security