It seems that Microsoft is accumulating disgust. After echoing the news of problems printing in all versions of Windows 10, now we bring you a new problem. It seems that Chrome logs you out of Google every time you turn off or restart the PC, in addition to deleting cookies and certain elements of synchronization de the account.

We want to clearly inform you of what causes this error (within the information we have) and we propose a temporary solution.

Errors detected in Chrome

To start, we list the errors that have been detected:

After turning off or restarting the Windows 10 PC, synchronization is paused from your Google session in Chrome (that is, as if it were closed) Synchronization of passwords and other elements Loss of cookies and data of extensions

Just listing them as three errors does not mean they are different or separate, since the root problem is the same.

What causes these problems?

Until now, it seemed that all the cases reported in the Google forums by different users (1, 2, 3) and collected by Windows Latest pointed to the fact that the problem occurred after updating to Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

For our part, we add information and Is not always that way. A PC with Windows 10 November 2019 Update is also suffering from these Google session problems paused after turning off the PC. This computer has the latest cumulative update installed (in the absence of restarting) which, in the case of version 1909, corresponds to the update with code KB4560960.

Thus, we cannot affirm emphatically that the problem is only in the latest version of Windows 10 (May 2020 Update). It seems that once again the latest cumulative update released in June for different versions of Windows 10 could be causing the problems found in Google Chrome.

In short, what we do recommend is that if you have no problems in Chrome, for now, avoid installing the latest cumulative update that corresponds to your version of Windows 10 or install the “May 2020 Update” feature update. Further, disable automatic updates for Windows 10 so you don’t get new updates of quality or features.

If you already have problems, we suggest some solutions.

Temporary fix to Google session paused in Chrome

This problem is not serious at all. All you have to do is click on our profile picture and in the panel that appears, click on the button “Login again”. The Google page will open to log in with your account and everything will return to normal.

Temporary fix to loss of data sync

If you are suffering from loss of data such as cookies or passwords or these are not being synchronized, you can try the following recommendation indicated by the Google security researcher, Tavis Ormandy:

Close the Chrome.exe process. Make sure it is completely closed by opening the Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc) Press and hold Windows + L to lock the system Unlock the system by entering the password or the authentication system you have configured with Windows Hello Reopen Chrome

Tell us about your experience in the comments so that we can better understand the source of the error.