         Chrome 81 arrives with security patches, PWA badges, and measures to fire outdated standards

The coronavirus has caused many software developments to stall or defer until workers can return to their usual jobs. This is the case of Google with Chrome 82, which the company will skip to bring all its functions to Chrome 83 from the different channels.

Nevertheless, Chrome 81 is already reaching millions of computers, like Firefox 75 yesterday, and it comes with some interesting functions in terms of security and functionality, especially for administrators, who will have to analyze if they do not impact their website. Important new features are coming to the mobile version of the browser, such as improved augmented reality support or NFC support for the web, but we will focus on desktop functions.

32 security patches as the most relevant for the user

The new Google Chrome 81 comes with 32 security patches, on which Google has spent a total of $ 26,500 as a reward to researchers outside the company. Three of them have high gravity, eight have medium gravity, and twelve have low gravity. In any case, it is always the first thing that we should take into account when updating.

As we see in the image, progressive web applications (PWA) can now use a notification badge in macOS Dock or Windows 10 to show what’s new, such as a new mention on Twitter, a new email, etc. This feature was already available on beta channels, but now it reaches the stable version.

As for other news of Chrome 81, we must talk about TLS 1.0 and 1.1. The company wanted to remove such protocols in Chrome 81 in March., but the launch was postponed and, in the middle of a pandemic, said action has been postponed to Chrome 84, which they expect to launch in July this year.

The elimination of support for old TLS was due to its replacement by more modern and much more secure ones, but still there has been a change in this regard. TLS 1.0 and 1.1 are now considered obsolete, and on websites that do not use TLS 1.2, the browser will show a warning that the connection is not completely secure. Web administrators can disable these notices until January of next year.

Also, as we already counted last week, Google Chrome 81 will now try to load all HTTP images with HTTPS equivalent addresses, rewriting the calls in the HTML. If the browser can’t find secure resources, Google Chrome 81 can now block your upload. In Chrome 80 it was already done with audio and video, and the idea is that the websites are implementing these resources in a much more secure way.

Track | Venturebeat

