Lady Gaga is the news of a new account, the singer has positioned herself in social media trends because netizens are sharing what is supposed to be the cover of her next album, Chromatica.

According to what she can perceive in the image, Gaga will continue with the modern style, very similar to Stupid Love.

The release of the album was postponed, originally scheduled for April 10, but the health contingency forced the singer to modify the date.

On the alleged cover you can see the irreverent singer with a pink mane, dressed in black and boots very similar to the ones she used in Alejandro.

Netizens celebrate that it seems that the Lady Gaga always returns to music, this is how her Little Monsters.

After the alleged leak, they will have to wait to see if it will really end up being the cover of this album.

So far the singer has not wanted to give details about her album, but what she did share is that she cannot say anything because “she is still finalizing the details and has a lot of phone calls to make.”

