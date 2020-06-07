Tropical storm Cristóbal became a tropical depression and is moving slowly over southern Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km / h) and southeast direction before beginning to veer north and head north of the Gulf of Mexico, which, according to forecasts, will begin this Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) He pointed out in a bulletin that the storm, the third formed this year in the Atlantic basin, will weaken this Thursday, while the meteorological authorities of Mexico confirmed that it degraded and became a tropical depression, but on Friday it will collect again. force.

According to trajectory patterns, between midnight Sunday and the early hours of Monday it would make landfall as a storm somewhere in Louisiana.

It is currently located about 70 miles (110 km) southeast of Ciudad del Carmen and today its center will transit over the eastern part of Mexico, unloading rains that will be felt in the states of Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Yucatan, Veracruz and Oaxaca and parts of Chiapas with different levels of intensity.

The rainfall produced by Cristóbal will also affect parts of southern Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize and Honduras in a varied way until Saturday.

Travel speed is almost 2 miles per hour (4 km / h).

#Cristobal was downgraded to a tropical depression over southern #Campeche but will continue to generate heavy rains. The National Hurricane Center confirms that by Friday night it could go west of #Merida as a tropical storm. pic.twitter.com/PinykLrWXV – Yucatan Meteorology (@ClimaYucatan) June 4, 2020

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for a stretch of the Mexican Gulf coast, from Campeche, where Cristóbal made landfall this Wednesday, to Coatzacoalcos.

The National Hurricane Center advises to be vigilant of Christopher’s advance to the entire northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico, which includes several US states.

#Notice

The #TormentaTropical #Cristobal was degraded to Tropical Depression, it is located on land about 276 km south-southwest of # Yucatán.

Due to its location and trajectory forecast, the type of alert is #Orange for the west and south of our entity, (1/3) pic.twitter.com/VAysj02onw – Yucatan Civil Protection (@procivy) June 4, 2020

The hurricane season in the Atlantic basin, which, according to all forecasts, will be more active than normal, officially began this Monday, June 1, but in May tropical storms Arthur and Bertha formed.

Christopher, formerly Tropical Depression Three, arose from a low-pressure system stemming from fleeting tropical storm Amanda, which formed in the Pacific last weekend.