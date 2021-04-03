Christopher Nolan’s producer joins the #RestoreTheSnyderverse campaign – Tomatazos

Christopher Nolan directed one of the most iconic Batman trilogies. There is no doubt about it. Longtime Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% was considered the best superhero movie. There are those who still think that, actually. The Dark Knight rises – 87% was seen as a great way to close the trilogy. In many ways, fans of the Dark Knight would have liked the English director to continue filming stories about this character indefinitely. He of course had other plans. In November 2019 Christian Bale revealed in an interview that he and Nolan did not make a fourth film of the iconic DC character because the director did not want to and the actor decided to respect their decision:

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Chris [Nolan] He always told me that if we were lucky enough to make three Batman movies, we should stop. “You have to abandon the project after that,” he said. So when they inevitably came to us and said, ‘What about a fourth?’ I said, ‘No. We have to stick with Chris’s dream, which was always, hopefully, to do a trilogy. You don’t have to drag things out too long or be too lenient by doing a fourth. ‘ That’s why we… well Chris, he left the project. After that they informed me that my services were no longer required

That doesn’t mean the director left the DC universe entirely. He remained as the producer of The Man of Steel – 55% and in fact came up with the story of that film together with David S. Goyer. This film was directed by Zack Snyder and it went well enough for him to miss the baton he had left Nolan. Now Snyder was in charge of translating his vision of a superhero world. It was a vision more attached to that of the English director than the one they have in the MCU. A much darker and more serious one, only that Zack focuses more on playing with the idea that heroes are modern manifestations of the mythical than on showing this world from a more realistic perspective.

Also read: Rumor: New Gods cancellation is due to Snyderverse plans

At some point along the way the two became friends. That explains, in part, why he appears as an executive producer of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Justice League – 41% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. As they well explained in Screen Rant, the English director did not actually fulfill this role in any of those films, but appears with that credit for his role in The Man of Steel. It’s the Hollywood way of acknowledging that he was a creative mind behind the film that gave birth to it all.

Now remember that Deborah Snyder mentioned that Nolan It was the one that prompted her husband to show the world his version of this film. In addition to this, let’s remember that it was also he and Deborah who saw the version of Joss Whedon and decided that Zack Snyder should not see what that director had done with his film. This was revealed in an interview for Deadline in which he mentioned that he still does not see the version of Joss Whedon from League of Justice:

I have not seen the theatrical version of the movie. Know? When Chris [Nolan] and debbie [Snyder] They saw it, they came back to tell me their impressions and they both told me ‘you must never see that movie.’

Nolan has been closely supportive of Snyder on the tortuous path that involved losing a daughter as executives pressured him to make a film that was not faithful to what he had planned. In the same way, he supported and encouraged him to launch the version he had in mind from the beginning, with all that that implies.

Now he has shown his support again. The production house of the director and his wife Emma Thomas, Syncopy Films, has been promoting the Snyder Cut on Twitter for quite some time. This has reached a new level because they have officially joined the #RestoreTheSnyderverse campaign with the following very concise tweet:

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/CIP55nL75u – Syncopy Films (@Syncopy) April 2, 2021

Do not stay without reading: Zack Snyder reveals original Joker scene where he says “we live in a society”