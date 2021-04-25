Christopher Nolan will not make Netflix movies unless they can be distributed in theaters worldwide – Tomatazos

The film industry is often in constant flux, but since the COVID-19 pandemic it has not only been affected in various ways, but film studios and distributors have had to rethink the way they get their product to the market. public, which has caused them to think about new strategies every day and forget the way in which this business was traditionally managed. That the companies dedicated to selling their content through streaming are a little better is something that shows that modernizing can be, sometimes, the best decision. But this is not something that movie studios have been able to quickly adapt to.

Netflix and other services such as Amazon Prime Video that already existed have been joined in recent years by Disney Plus and Star Plus, HBO Max and others, but it is the former who for now retains the lead in number of subscribers. Of course, the competition got good as Disney grew faster than expected thanks to The Mandalorian – 91% and WandaVision – 95% (although also due to the fact that Marvel Studios productions have already begun to arrive), but HBO Max appeared to release the Warner Bros. films that were pending their theatrical release.

This is something difficult to overcome since we are talking about titles like Mortal Kombat – 74% or The Matrix 4 that Netflix would dream of having, but the WarnerMedia scandal when it decided to release all its films directly to streaming, starting with Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, and not in cinemas as promised to be maintained, was what generated a lot of mistrust in the people who worked on those projects. All of them destined to become blockbusters, with renowned directors and actors, large budgets, but in the end there was a division over the treatment received, since those who made the decision did not inform anyone first.

Christopher Nolan is one of the directors involved with the studio and, unlike others, he decided to get away from everything that has to do with Warner. The beginning of the end of this relationship was with the launch (and not launch) of Tenet – 83%. His recent film would have been released on July 17, 2020 in a world without a pandemic, but it came and was delayed for a few days, first to July 31 and then to August 12. In view of the fact that those days were not going to be enough, its premiere was suspended indefinitely and ended up being released as of August 22 in a few countries, with very few theaters at its disposal.

Tenet it became the first large Hollywood studio movie to hit theaters. The roughly $ 200 million movie grossed $ 363 million, nothing to compare to the $ 400 million to $ 500 million the analyst says. Jeff Bock they would be needed to cover costs (via The New York Observer). To all this, according to the study, the losses were not going to exceed US $ 50 million and even so it was reported that the director was going to receive 20% of his collection. For all this, others have taken the opportunity to speak with him now that he is willing to find another home for his films. Netflix has been in talks with him, according to Scott stuber, the head of the company’s original films division, who in an interview with The Wall Street Journal referred to him when asked which directors are reluctant to work with them (via IndieWire).

It should be noted that Netflix appeared for the second consecutive year with the highest number of Oscar nominations, which for some filmmakers may sound attractive due to the commitment that the streaming giant has when producing new content, but Christopher Nolan He’s not entirely happy with the way this company handles its theatrical releases, and that’s apparently what’s preventing the director from joining them in the future. This was what he said Stuber:

I think there are aspects of global distribution in film that are still attractive. Chris Nolan and I have talked quite a bit … and that’s something he still deeply wants. If we can’t provide that, it will still be a problem for him. I think we have a model that works and we have done well with the cinemas that have touched us. As these things change, we are all having these conversations to see where it all lands and what the picture is on the other side of it all.

Netflix continues to focus on launching its content on the Internet, and few productions reach theaters. When they do, it is only with the intention that they can be eligible for the Academy Awards and only occupy the necessary time of exhibition. This studio doesn’t really care about being in theaters, and that’s the exact opposite of what Nolan wants.

