Ever since Christopher Nolan announced that the new ‘Tenet’ trailer would be released, fans have been eager for its arrival, but in a surprising fact the trailer first debuted in the video game ‘Fortnite.’

This seemed like a quirky place for the box office-acclaimed filmmaker and critics to release his new trailer., but in fact the idea that this was the case is entirely Nolan’s idea.

The global creative director of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, confirmed it on his Twitter account, in which he said that it is the emotion of watching trailers in the cinema, so the best option to do so was that.

Christopher Nolan’s new ‘Tenet’ trailer shows that he will have complex and compelling storytelling that deviates from traditional storytelling techniques to create ambitious new experiences.

With this new look at ‘Tenet’ making even more fun of his latest adventure, It will surely leave viewers scratching their heads for weeks after its premiere, similar to the time we needed to help break down the events of ‘Inception’ or ‘Interstellar’.

A fact that stood out in the publication of the video is that it does not say the release date, which could well have changed from July 17, but maintains that it will arrive in theaters.

A key theme that has emerged in relation to the film is the manipulation of time, whether it is the first advance with the sounds of a clock or the later advances with a reversal of time.

However, Pattinson recently clarified that the project should not be described as time travel..

The details of the film are kept secret, but ‘Tenet’ stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.