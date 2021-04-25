Christopher Nolan has spoken with Netflix, but there is a condition that prevents him from working with them at the moment

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a severe blow to cinemas around the world, while helping to establish streaming platforms as a widespread entertainment option. Christopher Nolan put all his efforts in making ‘Tenet’, his latest film, regain some audience for theaters last summer; It is even said that he had conversations with Warner Bros. in which he strictly prohibited the film from skipping a world premiere on the big screen.

It seems that this condition is very important for the director of ‘The Dark Knight’, and it is precisely what prevents him from working with Netflix. According to the platform’s head of original films, Scott Stuber, Nolan has had conversations with them but so far they haven’t gotten anywhere because the filmmaker wants his films to be seen in cinemas around the world..

“I think there are aspects of global distribution in cinemas that are still very attractive,” said the executive in an interview with The Wall Street Journal (via IndieWire). “Chris Nolan and I have talked a bit … and that is still something he wants very deeply.. If we can’t offer it to him, there is still a problem for him. “

It was already seen in the case of ‘Tenet’, which was a challenge for Warner Bros. in the midst of a pandemic. Being a long way from the US market being a profitable avenue for blockbusters, the studio was launched with an international distribution strategy rarely seen before in a title of these characteristics: it gradually reached several countries before being released in the United States, despite the fear of spoilers and piracy.

Netflix and theaters

The truth is that in recent years Netflix has given in a bit to the demands of theaters to release some of their films on the big screen, but only for the awards. The Oscars and other awards require that films submitted to competition have at least one “technical” release in theaters. (even if they must have gone through a minimum of theaters), so the streaming platform takes tapes like ‘Mank’ and other prestigious productions first to theaters. But not everyone: for example, in the US the AMC theatrical chain refuses to show Netflix movies because they know that they will not take more than two or three weeks to end up streaming.

And there is still a long distance between Netflix and Cannes: the platform no longer participates in the French film festival because France maintains a strict window policy that prevents films released in cinemas from streaming for three years. For this reason, he no longer presents his films to the French competition.

All this keeps Netflix as an unviable option for Christopher Nolan. Not so for Martin Scorsese, David Fincher or Alfonso Cuarón, very demanding directors who have yielded to the appeal of Netflix.