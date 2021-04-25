Christopher Nolan does not give in to Netflix. Wants worldwide theatrical distribution

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world of film distribution is constantly changing, and both studios and distributors continue to reconsider how to run a business that has been stable for many years.

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Netflix original film director Scott Stuber revealed that the platform has had conversations with director Christopher Nolans about the possibility of working together, although they would have encountered a sticking point: the distribution in cinemas worldwide. .

When asked about Netflix’s success as the most nominated studio when it comes to the Academy Awards, Stuber was asked whether or not filmmakers are still hesitant to make movies for the company. Stuber recognized then that global distribution is still important to many, including Nolan.

“I think there are aspects of global distribution in film that are still attractive,” said Stuber. “Chris Nolan and I have talked quite a bit … and that’s something he still deeply wants. If we can’t provide that, it’ll still be a problem for him.

Stuber went on to say that Netflix is ​​always debating to see what they can do, especially in the ever-changing cinematic landscape. However, he acknowledged that he likes how Netflix has handled theatrical releases to date, with movies typically available in theaters for between one and four weeks.

“I think we have a model that works and we have done well with the theatrical releases that have touched us. As these things change, we are all having conversations to see where it all lands and what the landscape is on the other side of all this “.

Nolan thus proves that he continues to be a staunch advocate of big screen premieres. Recall that at the beginning of the year it was said that the filmmaker will not work with Warner Bros. Pictures again mainly due to the enormous disappointment caused by the company’s decision to sacrifice the cinematic experience. In this way, the 2020 science fiction film ‘Tenet’ could be the last joint project for Nolan and the studio after 18 years of collaborating together.