Tenet is the next film by director Christopher Nolan and with it he breaks a long tradition that he had kept until now.

In his previous great movies, Christopher Nolan He brought the cast and crew together and screened them for some feature films that had inspired him. For The dark knightthey saw the Heat (1995) by Michael Mann. For Interstellar draft Chosen for glory (1983). While for Dunkirk draft No news at the front (1930) and The battle of Algiers (1966). But with Tenet, did not continue with that tradition.

In a recent interview, director Christopher Nolan explained the reason for breaking one of his golden rules:

“Curiously, this is one of the first films I made in which we did not make any projections. And the reason was that I think we all have the genre of spies in our bones and in our fingertips. Actually, I wanted to work from a memory and a feeling of that kind, instead of the details. ”

He is a big fan of James Bond movies.

It is no secret that Christopher Nolan loves James Bond, and it has even been rumored that he could take care of one of his films. So Tenet, being a spy story, can be considered his own version of the most famous secret agent in cinema. Although he doesn’t think so:

“It’s totally in my bones,” Christopher Nolan continued about the spy genre. “I don’t need to refer to the movies and watch them again. It’s about re-interacting with your childhood connection to those movies, with the feeling of what it’s like to go to a new place, to a cool place. You actually have to take them to a place they haven’t been before, and that’s why no one has really been able to make their own version of James Bond or something. It does not work. And that’s not what this is at all. This is all the more my attempt to create the kind of excitement in large-scale entertainment that I felt from those movies as a child, in my own way. ”

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will premiere on July 17, 2020. Although they could change the date if there is not enough security in the cinemas.