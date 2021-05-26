Christopher McDonald joins the cast of the series Secret Invasion

New name joins the cast of the series “Secret Invasion” from Marvel Studios, and once again, without clarification of the role he will have. This time we go to a fairly well-known face, especially in secondary roles and on the small screen.

As reported by Deadline, the actor Christopher McDonald joins the Marvel series about the Secret Invasion of the Skrulls that will premiere on Disney + in the coming years. McDonald has participated in films such as “Happy Gilmore” / “Terminagolf”, “Thelma & Louise” or “Harry’s Law”. We have also seen it in the Netflix movie “Superkids” / “We can be Heroes” last year.

Looking at the casting that has been leaked for the series, the production has been looking for an older man for two roles: a Tucker Carlson-style news anchor role and a European spy. It would be plausible that McDonald fits into one of those two roles, with news anchor being the one that makes the most sense.

It is expected that the Secret Invasion series production begins this August in the United Kingdom.

McDonald thus joins a cast led by Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, who will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Talos, and in which we also have new faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben- Adir and Killian Scott.

Via information | Deadline