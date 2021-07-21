Christopher Landon to be screenwriter and director of the film ‘We Have a Ghost’

VaDeadline we have learned that the director of ‘Happy day of your death’ and its sequel, Christopher Landon (son of Michael Landon) write and direct for Netflix a new family adventure film entitled‘We Have a Ghost’Lacinta starring Anthony Mackie (‘Avengers: Endgame’), David Harbor (‘Black Widow’), Jahi Di’Allo Winston (‘Forever Friends’), Tig Notaro (‘Army of the Dead’) and Jennifer Coolidge (‘A promising young woman’).

The story centers on Kevin, a guy who finds a ghost named Ernest haunting his new home. Kevin, along with his family, becomes a social media sensation overnight thanks to the ghost. However, when Ernest and Kevin begin to investigate the mystery of the ghosts’ past, they become targets of the CIA.

Landon will write a screenplay based on Geoff Manaugh’s short story, ‘Ernest.’ Dan Halsted will serve as a producer on the film alongside Temple Hill Productions’ Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner, with Christopher Landon, John Fischer, Geoff Manaugh, Korey Budd and Nathan Miller serving as executive producers. Rounding out the cast of ‘We Have a Ghost’ are Erica Ash, Isabella Russo, Niles Fitch, Faith Ford and Steve Coulter.