“Christopher” weakened on Monday to go from a storm to a tropical depression, after making landfall in Louisiana and causing dangerous weather conditions to the east, with big waves on the beaches of Mississippi, flooding in an Alabama island town and a tornado in Florida. .

“Christopher” landed on Saturday afternoon between the mouth of the Mississippi River and the Grand Isle tourist community, which had already been evacuated, with winds of 85 mph.

The storm, which hit land well below hurricane category, began to weaken on Sunday night as it moved inland, although heavy rains and storm surge continued along the Gulf of Mexico coast. , threatening a wide area that reached as far as Florida.

At 4 am on Monday, the center of the storm was 64 kilometers north of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and its maximum sustained winds had subsided at 56 kilometers by now. With its heavy rains, Christopher was moving north-northwest at 10 miles an hour, and was expected to continue to flood the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico all day, although all tropical storm alerts were disabled.

Her intended course would take her through Louisiana on Monday to continue through Arkansas and eastern Missouri on Monday night and Tuesday, before heading to Wisconsin and the Great Lakes on Wednesday. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center expected the meteor to continue to weaken through Tuesday, before gaining some strength Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In New Orleans, the question was how much rain would fall and whether the meteor would subside in moments so that the city’s old pumping system can keep streets clear of flooding.

Mississippi shoreline media reported cars and trucks stranded after water flooded beaches and freeways. Biloxi city authorities helped dozens of drivers get through the flooded areas, especially on Highway 90 that runs along the coast, according to the local government’s Facebook page.

In Alabama, the bridge connecting the mainland with Dauphin Island was closed for much of Sunday. Police and Department of Transportation vehicles led caravans of drivers to leave and enter the island when bad weather breaks allowed.

Meteorologists noted that the storm could leave up to 30 centimeters of rain in some areas. The meteorological service warned that the rain would contribute to rivers flooding areas of the coast and in the Mississippi Valley.

“It’s a very efficient rain, very tropical,” said director of the National Hurricane Center, Ken Graham, in a video on Facebook. “It rains a lot very fast.”

The rising levels in Lake Pontchartrain caused a flood of about 61 centimeters on the first floor of Rudy Horvath’s residence, which is supported by stilts above the water. Horvath said that he and his family have lived there for a year and have learned to deal with the occasional flooding. They set up tables on the bottom floor to stack belongings and keep them above water level.

“We thought it would be great to live here, and it has been,” Horvath said. “The sunsets are magnificent.”

Elsewhere, water covered the only road to Grand Isle and lower parts of Plaquemines Township, in the extreme south of the state.

“You can’t go by car,” shrimp fisherman Acy Cooper said Sunday of a small boat port in the area. “You have to go by boat.”

In Florida, a tornado – the second recorded in the state in two days as the storm approached – uprooted trees and downed power lines south of Lake City near Interstate 75, according to the weather service and authorities. There was no immediate report of victims.

The storm also forced a temporarily closed section of Interstate 10 in northern Florida to close on Sunday.

United States President Donald Trump agreed to issue an emergency declaration for Louisiana, according to authorities.

