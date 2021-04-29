Christophe Dugarry explodes against Girondins de Bordeaux shareholders

04/29/2021 at 7:23 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The former French footballer and former Barça player, Christophe Dugarry, spoke about the bad situation that Girondins de Bordeaux is going through, club in which he was for 11 seasons. In an interview with the L’Equipe newspaper, Dugarry was very critical after the top shareholder decided to leave the club. “I’m torn between disgust, anger, and relief“.

King Street, Girondins shareholder, decided not to continue supporting the club after investing 46 million after its acquisition. Now he has announced that he is disengaging from the club’s current and future financial needs. “I am torn between disgust, anger and relief. First, I am relieved that the bullies are dating and that we finally understand that these mutual funds have nothing to do with football. I’m upset that my club is paying the price& rdquor ;.

Although the team is currently going through a difficult situation, 16th in Ligue 1, Dugarry is optimistic about the future of the club. “I am not afraid that Bordeaux will descend to the lowest if it is about returning values ​​to the club, to humanity“.

With Dugarry’s message, voices are being added in defense of the French club. Being the seventh team in French history with the most league titles achieved (6)It is hard to believe seeing Girondins de Bordeaux now immersed in such a delicate institutional crisis.