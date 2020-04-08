Despite the fact that the critics were not enthusiastic about the premiere of ‘Alita: Angel of Combat’, the public did decide to give their support to this film that raised around 404 million dollars worldwide for a budget of 175 million In the absence of official confirmation for its sequel, in an interview with Collider, Christoph Waltz was delighted with the possibility of repeating his role as a father figure:

“Of course! But you know, it’s as much as you are,” Waltz said when asked if he would like to participate in the sequel. “I haven’t heard anything and I’m a little disappointed and surprised, because I know he has a lot of followers. I know people liked and loved working on the movie. You know, it was Fox and Fox doesn’t exist anymore. Now it’s Disney. Maybe it doesn’t fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no idea. Maybe they are working on it and I have not been the first person to find out, but in the meantime, we are swimming. “

A film adaptation of the original Yukito Kishiro manga, the film is directed by Robert Rodrgueza based on a script co-written with James Cameron and Laeta Kalogrindis. Regarding its cast, Ed Skrein, Eiza Gonzlez, Jackie Earle Haley, Jennifer Connelly, Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali, Michelle Rodriguezy and Rosa Salazar are some of the actors and actresses that compose it.

Last December, producer Jon Landau opened the door to a possible sequel to the film. Landau revealed that the idea of ​​Cameronantes to retire as director of the project was to carry out a triloga for Alita’s adventures, in addition to insinuating that there are many possibilities that the Sequel ends on a Disney + or Prime Video streaming platform.