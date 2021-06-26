Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe will star in Walter Hill’s new western

Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe will headline the cast of ‘Dead For a Dollar’, the new film directed by Walter Hill that Myriad Pictures will be in charge of promoting during the next edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The future feature film, which Hill himself has written with Matt Harris, will be set in New Mexico in 1897 and follow in the footsteps of Max Borlund (Waltz), a prestigious bounty hunter hired to find Rachel Price, the politically-inclined wife progressive Nathan Price, a successful businessman from Santa Fe. Max is informed that the woman has been kidnapped by the African-American deserter from the army Eliah Jones, and that she is being held in Mexico in exchange for a ransom.

As Max approaches the southern border his path will cross again with that of an old enemy, Joe Cribbens (Dafoe), a professional gamer and former outlaw whom Max captured and sent to prison years ago. When Borlund finally finds Rachel Price and Elijah hiding deep in the Mexican desert, he discovers that she has voluntarily run away from an abusive husband and that her alleged kidnapper is really her lover …

Hill’s fourth film in 20 years – after ‘Undefeated’, ‘A bullet in the head’ and ‘Sweet revenge’ – will also mean the return to the western of the also responsible for titles such as ‘Outlaws of legend’, ‘Betrayal without limits’ , ‘Gernimo, a legend’, ‘Wild Bill’ or ‘The last man’, among others.