Known for having massive and fleeting projects Christo He lost his life this Sunday at aus 84 years of age, so far no more detail has been given of the death in his social networks And official website, the artist inspired Homer Simpson in one of his episodes of the series.

It was on Twitter where the news was shared and also on its official page, as well as his wife, who is also an artist. Jeanne-Claude his projects were highly ambitious.

His projects often involved wrapping large fabric structures highlighting the structure of the objects that were wrapped.

“I like to be absolutely free, to be totally irrational without justification for what I like to do,” he said. “I will not give up an inch of my freedom for nothing.”

Get to know some of his projects:

In 2005, it installed more than 7,500 vinyl doors saffron color in New York’s Central Park.

Wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin on fabric with an aluminum luster in 1995.

His $ 26 million umbrella project erected 1,340 blue umbrellas installed in Japan and 1,760 blue umbrellas in Southern California in 1991.

Too wrapped the Pont Neuf in Paris, the Kunsthalle in Bern, Switzerland and a Roman wall in Italy.

“Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming what seemed impossible, but realizing it,” his office said in a statement.

It was in one of the chapters that Homer Simpson He entered the world of abstract sculptures, it is said that Christo was the one who inspired this chapter.

Christo passed away today, on May 31, 2020, at his home in New York City. Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks in progress be continued after their deaths. L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) is still on track for Sept. 18 – Oct. 3, 2021. pic.twitter.com/xHPURw60w2 – Christo and Jeanne-Claude (@ChristoandJC)

The artist started by wrapping smaller objects however, after he met his wife at the age of three, they were already wrapping large objects as their scale had expanded.

Jeanne-Claude lost his life in 2009 at 74 years of age due to complications from a cerebral aneurysm.

After he passed away, Christo said it was argumentative and very critical and he always asked questions and he missed all that.

In a 2018 interview with The Art Newspaper, Christo spoke about its enveloping aesthetic. In the case of the Reichstag, he said, covering it with cloth made Victorian sculptures, ornaments, and decorations disappear, and thus highlighted: “The main proportion of architecture“

