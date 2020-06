The plastic artist Christo, known for spectacular interventions that led him to wrap buildings and monuments such as the Reichstag in Berlin and the Pont-Neuf in Paris, died this Sunday at the age of 84 in New York. His death from natural causes, as confirmed by his team in a message on social networks, ends a long career in which he managed to bring contemporary art closer to a mass audience. He liked to define his works as “disturbances” of the public space, which led the visitor to become aware of an environment that, so common, had ended up becoming invisible.

Born as Christo Vladimirov Javacheff in 1935 in Gabrovo (Bulgaria), the artist grew up in a wealthy family: his father ran a chemical factory and his mother was administrator of the Academy of Fine Arts in Sofia, where he himself trained under communist control. In his youth, Christo participated in a propaganda project aimed at rural areas, which he said taught him how to deal with interlocutors unfamiliar with what art was. In 1956, after Soviet intervention in neighboring Hungary, he decided to leave his country to become an artist. He settled in Vienna before settling in Paris in 1958, when he met his future wife, Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, who died in 2009, a young woman from a good family with whom he fell in love, despite the fact that she was already engaged. After her honeymoon, Jeanne-Claude changed her mind and went to live with that eccentric young man and with unusual ideas. It would be the beginning of a long artistic collaboration, despite the fact that during the first decades of his work the authorship of his works was attributed only to Christo (from 1994, they began to sign all their projects as “Christo and Jeanne-Claude”) . The couple moved to New York in 1964, when their first works, framed in the so-called Nouveau Réalisme, a French variant of pop art, sparked interest in the United States. “I ended up finding my place in New York. It is a city of immigrants, the only one where it is accepted that someone can speak as bad English as I do, ”said the artist in an interview with EL PAÍS in 2016.

His method of work was unusual. His interventions were ephemeral, visible for a couple of weeks before being dismantled, and they were self-financing through the sale of drawings and preparatory studies, which could reach 200,000 euros on the market. Christo always rejected public subsidies and private patronage, a way to protect himself against external interference (and against the danger of making concessions, an unimaginable solution for this stubborn and indefatigable artist). His interventions, of extreme logistical complexity, took decades to materialize. To make them come true, Christo and Jeanne-Claude had to battle with public administrations, not always interested in their work. Christo did not care how tiresome the process was: for him, art was that tortuous path and not necessarily the result. Altogether, Christo and Jeanne-Claude managed to execute 22 projects, out of about 60. “It may not seem like much, but my work is not like painting a painting. Rather it resembles architecture. And, if an architect said that he has managed to raise half of his projects, no one would think it was enough, ”said Christo in 2016.

His best-known projects were extra-large versions of his works from the 1960s, when he already wrapped objects and canvases with different materials. In Surronded Islands (1983) he surrounded the perimeter of 11 small islands of Biscayne Bay, south of Miami, with pink fabric, in an intervention thought of as a simple “poetic gesture” that would lay the foundations for his art in the following decades. In 1985, he managed to cover the Pont Neuf in Paris, the oldest in the French capital, after long months battling with the mayor of the time, Jacques Chirac, as related by the priceless documentary Christo in Paris, by Albert and David Maysles. It became a name that was well known and acclaimed by the public –although less by critics, who never quite followed the trend of an artist allergic to all snobbery–, but it took another decade to complete his greatest intervention: covering the Reichstag with cloth made of polypropylene, which sparked criticism from Foreign Minister Helmut Kohl, who would denounce an “attack on the dignity” of the country. The Gates (2005) led him to create a 37-kilometer route in New York’s Central Park, punctuated by 7,500 doors with orange shades blown by the wind. More recently, Christo triumphed again with his Floating Piers (2016), three kilometers of floating pontoons on Lake Iseo, in the Bergamo region (Italy). The artist communicated the city of Sulzano with two neighboring islands through an orange walkway that gave the visitor the illusion of walking on the waters.

At the time of his death, Christo had another project underway: wrapping the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Planned for after the summer, the intervention was postponed until September 2021 when the health crisis erupted. In parallel, the Pompidou Center is finalizing an exhibition dedicated to the work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude, focused on their projects in Paris, with which the Parisian museum will reopen its doors in July. In addition, he planned to install a 150-meter-high mastaba made up of 400,000 oil drums, which he planned to erect in the Liwa oasis, a hundred kilometers from Abu Dhabi. This project, started in the seventies, was to become his only permanent work. “Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made it clear that their works in progress will continue after his death,” recalled the statement from his collaborators when announcing his death. For decades, the couple traveled on different planes: if one crashed, the other could have continued their work. His work must find, from now on, other ways to last over time.