Christina Ricci to join the Matrix universe

Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the science fiction saga, has added a new name to its cast. Christina Ricci He will participate in the film, directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves in the role of Neo.

According to Collider, at the moment it is unknown what character the actress will play, who joins other interpreters such as Carrie Ann-Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt

(Agent Johnson) and Lambert Wilson (Merovingian). In the fourth installment, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff will also debut in the franchise.

Matrix 4 will be the reunion between Ricci and Wachowski, who already directed the interpreter in 2008 at Speed ​​Racer.

Christina Ricci rose to fame thanks to titles such as The Addams Family, Casper or Friends Forever. He recently appeared in the films Faraway Eyes and Percy, as well as the series 50 States of Fright and Cinema Toast. In addition to Matrix 4, the artist will soon participate in Yellowjackets, Monstrous and Can’t Stop the Dawn.

At the moment no details of the plot are knownAlthough actress Jessica Henwick has given some technical information about the film.

Lana is doing really cool stuff on a technical level in the same way that she created a style back then. I think the industry will change again with this movie. There are some camera equipment that I have never seen before that we are using. That’s probably all I can say about it, “he told ComicBook.com.

Matrix Resurrections, which features a script written by Aleksandar Hemon, David Mitchell and Lana Wachowski, will hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

