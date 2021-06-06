Christina Ricci joins the cast of the film

The actress Christina Ricci go back to the cinema in style with ‘Matrix 4‘, where it will join Keanu reeves Y Carrie Ann-Moss, among others. What happened to Christina Ricci, the actress who marked a generation?

‘Matrix 4‘, the new late sequel to the’ Matrix ‘saga, continues to accumulate household names in its cast. The last one has been Christina Ricci, the actress who rose to fame in the 90s with films like ‘The Addams Family’ (where she played Wednesday Addams) and ‘Casper’, joins the already confirmed leads, Keanu reeves Y Carrie Ann-Moss, as well as a cast made up of veterans like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt Y Lambert Wilson and newcomers to the franchise Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka chopra Y Jonathan Groff.

Directed by Lana Wachowski (her sister, Lilly, was unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts), This continuation of ‘Matrix’ arrives 18 years after the last installment, and it has quickly become one of the most anticipated films of 2021. Very concrete details about the story, the characters and the context in which we will see them are still unknown, but some of its actors, such as Henwick, are already anticipating that this will be a film event that can change the industry again as it did in 1999.

Ricci’s signing also means a meeting between the actress and Lana Wachowski, who worked together on ‘Speed ​​Racer’. His character, like so many things around the production, are still a mystery. After his successful years in the 90s and early 2000s, Ricci continued to work from a second line of the industry in productions such as the miniseries’The Lizzie Borden Chronicles‘or the recent movie’Cinema Toast‘by the Duplass brothers.

‘Matrix 4’, produced by Warner Bros Pictures and still without an official title, will arrive simultaneously in theaters and in ‘streaming’ through HBO Max next December 22.

