Christina Milian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

Last May, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic was a blessing in disguise.

Hint: She spent a lot more time with her loved ones.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better time for this to be happening to be honest with you,” she told E! News. “I think it was going to be more challenging if I went straight back to work because there would have been a sense of guilt that would really overcome me of not being able to have that time with my baby, so this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“A week after having the baby, I was getting calls about auditions… and I have that hustle mentality in me and I don’t want to burn out in doing too much.”

She added, “One of the best and most rewarding things to ever happen is being a mom and I don’t want to take that for granted.”