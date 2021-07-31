Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Back on Flip or Flop Set

Looks like Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have put whatever massive awkwardness happened on the Flip or Flop set behind them, because they’re once again filming the show. In the event that you’re not fully caught up on your HGTV drama, Tarek — as People put it— “flipped out” at his ex on set a few weeks ago because he “didn’t like the way she signed to him that she and the crew were ready to film the next segment. “

Sources told TMZ at the time that Tarek claimed he “made” Christina, called her a “washed-up loser,” and said “Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning.”

So yeah … not great. But People reports that the exes were back on set this past Thursday — so it looks like filming is going ahead as planned. Oh, and also it looks like Tarek’s fiancée, Selling Sunset’s very own Heather Rae Young, accompanied him on set. Which … interesting!

Meanwhile, a source told People that Tarek feels “super remorseful” about his outburst, saying “They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he’s super remorseful. They’re exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they’re not friends. “

As a reminder, Tarek and Christina were married from 2009 to 2018 and are currently filming Flip or Flop Season 10 — while Heather is preparing for the next season of Selling Sunset to drop on Netflix!

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io