Christina Aguilera surprises her fans in full cycling class

Can you imagine attending a themed spinning class and having your idol appear to encourage you?

A lucky group of fans of the pop diva took the surprise of their lives while sweating the fat drop to the rhythm of their songs, and also returned home with a spectacular prize.

Christina Aguilera had the excellent idea of fall by surprise in a SoulCycle studio from West Hollywood, which offered an indoor cycling class with their music in the background.

As if those present needed more motivation than his energetic voice, suddenly the world famous star appeared, with a microphone around his neck, to congratulate your effort and invite you to your concert.

Stunning as alwaysThe artist wore her figure in a tight white bodysuit which she accompanied with gray sports pants, the perfect outfit for the occasion.

Xtina added glamor in sheer strappy heels, a white leather raincoat, and fabulous sunglasses; to close the gothic wave, she wore a necklace with a silver cross and a matching tote bag.

Aguilera walked among the bicycles sticking out his tongue and rooting for the excited group of riders I couldn’t believe what was happening.

The winner of six Grammy Awards will appear this July 16 and 17 at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, to perform his first full concert with an orchestra.

And yes, you guessed right, everyone present won tickets to the show!