Christina Aguilera stands in solidarity with Britney Spears

Gone are the times when singers faced each other publicly, today is sisterhood and support among colleagues from the same union … And that was more than demonstrated with the gesture that Christina Aguilera had towards Britney Spears , after it became known the heartbreaking testimony of how he lives his days under the tutelage of his father . As you will recall, 20 years ago – when both were at the peak of their careers – they were constantly “faced” for the title of ‘The Princess of Pop’. Although they gave much to talk about that supposed enmity, it seems that there is nothing of the kind and ‘Xtina’ has made it clear that there is a relationship of respect and cordiality between them.

© GettyImagesBritney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV VMAs

On her Instagram account, the Genie in a Bottle interpreter expressed her feelings about the hard time Britney is going through and commented the following: “These last few days I have been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman or human being who wishes to be in control of her own destiny cannot live her life as she wishes ”.

© @ xtina This was the message that Christina Aguilera shared on her networks regarding the situation facing Britney Spears

“Being silenced, ignored, harassed, or denied support by those closest to you is the most exhausting, devastating and humiliating thing imaginable. The mental and emotional damage that it can cause to a human being should not be taken lightly ”, continues the artist. “Every woman should have the right to her own body, her reproductive system, her privacy, her space, her healing and her happiness,” says Aguilera, referring to Spears’ statements last week, in which she confessed that she had an IUD implanted against his will so that he would not have more children, despite being one of his greatest wishes.

© @ xtina The artist raised her voice for her colleague

“Although I don’t know what happens behind closed doors in this very personal, but at the same time so public conversation, all I can do is share from the bottom of my heart what I have heard, read and seen in the media. The condemnation and despair of this request for freedom makes me believe that the person I once knew has lived without compassion or decency on the part of those who control her, ”adds the singer. “To a woman who has worked under the most unimaginable conditions and pressure, I promise that she deserves all the freedom possible to live the happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. He deserves all the true love and all the support in the world, ”concludes his message.