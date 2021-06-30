Christina Aguilera speaks in defense of Britney Spears in an emotional speech

Aguilera also spoke about the fact that Spears has an IUD that they have not allowed to remove and that prevents her from having a child with her current partner, Sam Asghari, in this regard she said that “all women should have right to their own body, reproductive system, privacy, space, sanction and happiness”.

Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. – Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Then he added: “The conviction and desperation of this request for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without the compassion or decency of those in control“.

In the end, Christina sent unconditional emotional love and support to the woman she has known since they were both little. “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressures unimaginable to most, I promise you will deserves all the freedom possible to live your happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. ANDShe deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.