Christina Aguilera moves her fans with an emotional video for the love of her life



Christina Aguilera proves that she is more in love than ever with Matthew Rutler.

Photo: Tommaso Boddi. / Getty Images

Although his media projection has decreased since his beginnings as a star of the pop, the presence of Christina Aguilera is still more than enough to outshine everyone around him, including the one has been his romantic partner for more than a decade: Matthew Rutler.

Little or nothing is known about the businessman he met while shooting the film ‘Burlesque’, in which he worked as an assistant and she was the great protagonist. This is due in large part to the fact that neither of them lavish too much on the places that other celebrities frequent regularly, but this Monday they have put aside their usual discretion to go together to the popular restaurant Nice guy in West Hollywood, California.

That night out was aimed at celebrating the 36th birthday of Matthew, that Christina He has also commemorated in the virtual sphere by sending him a message through Instagram in which he thanks you for being “The most devoted, loving and attentive companion” you could wish for. The singer has accompanied her words with a video that offers a rare glimpse into her home life, in which the birthday boy can be seen surfing, riding a tricycle through the corridors of his mansion or kissing her passionately.

Christina, who has a girl named Summer with Matthew and a 13-year-old son with her ex-husband have also applauded her boyfriend’s talent and dedication when devising and carrying out the online course platform Masterclass, in which he works as deputy executive director.

“It doesn’t surprise me because I witness the magic behind the scenes every day, in everything you do. From helping keep this family together to making the successes you achieve come true. I am proud of you and I will always be by your side … encouraging you to continue to shine and succeed in all your dreams “, has promised.

Keep reading:

Cardi B took off her shirt and covered her breasts only with thin suspenders for the XXL magazine

Karol G’s step-sister reveals strong details of her relationship with the singer’s family

Showing off her steel ‘tail’, Lis Vega makes suggestive movements up close to the camera to the rhythm of Lele Pons and Guaynaa