Christina Aguilera hated being super skinny in the 90s, so said the 40-year-old singer, in an interview with Health magazine.

Christina admitted that she felt the pressure to see herself as ‘the perfect pop star’ when she launched her career in the late 90s. Aiiinsssss… those years.

“I think we all have our good and bad days in how we feel about ourselves. Entering this business, I hated being super skinny ”- Aguilera told Health, May 2021 issue.

However, when 2002 rolled around, the former Disney Musketeer adopted a more daring and mature image in her Stripped era, and began to accept her figure for what she was.

“Once I turned 21, I started to get a little fuller and I loved my new curves,” she recalled. “I appreciated having a butt.”

The singer said that she does not like to see those photos of her because she remembers feeling very insecure and that she would not like to live her 20s again.

“It’s hard for me to look at my photos from the beginning because I remember feeling so insecure. I wouldn’t want to live my 20s again – you’re over thinking everything and discovering your confidence. “

Those days, the singer of Beautiful, has developed a sense of freedom knowing that her figure is unique.

“As you get older, you stop comparing yourself to other people and you start to appreciate your own body and accept it,” she told the magazine. “With age, you realize that life is too short to spend time thinking what other people think of you” – she said. “I have realized that I make memories for myself and that I should not worry about what other people think.”

LOVE IT! I love how Christina looks in this session, she has always seemed beautiful to me, however, I think she always comes up with the story of being happy with her figure and that she does not care what others think but she contradicts herself, she is not the first time he says he feels happy with his body and such.

In February, Dailymail posted some very unflattering photos of Christina “showing off her curves” in Miami, honestly, she looked bad, but they seemed so invasive, she wasn’t even in the hotel pool, it was her suite pool and she was with his kids and Matt, that is, dad had to be perched like a monkey in a tree or something, to take those photos. WTF? My sensitive angel self thought, Gosh, they went overboard, how is this not a crime? But my other me, yep, the gossipy bad witch thought, HA! all slim and beautiful will appear in a magazine. And well… Taráaaaa… Here we are! Christina talking about not caring what other people say. Anyway, Hey, it doesn’t seem right to me that they do that of invading her privacy to photograph her (neither her nor anyone else), she was not ‘showing her curves’ on the public beach as all celebs do, she was in a private moment with his family.

Christina talked about it in this interview, how the tabloids have put her (and put her) to have a bad time.

“Sometimes you forget how bad it was because that was the norm. I am currently in Miami, and the other day, I was out with my daughter. I thought I was under the radar. So, I saw these photos that came out of us. I felt bad about it because I had really tried to be more private. My old house was right on the street, and the tour buses would pass by and treat you like circus animals and talk about you. The guy with the microphone would read whatever tabloid story there was of me, in front of my son’s room. That’s harassment, and it’s scary. Seeing those photos brought me back to that. But then I came back to the message of: Who am I living my life for? For me.”

So that’s Christina’s interview with Health. She looks beautiful, she lost weight, she is thinner and very pretty, her face also returned to normal, she doesn’t look like the last time. Ah, yep, the girdle, whatever, I liked the photo in black.

Ah, about whether he is going to release a new album. Christina also commented that she is simultaneously working on her album in English and the continuation of her debut album in Spanish – with a delay of 20 years (lol!)

“I am a perfectionist and I want to do my best, especially because of the soul-searching I did over the past year and the new perspective I have. I have re-inspired and reconnected with myself. I have fallen in love with music again, which is something very important to say, I who have spent my entire career in music. “

Anyways, Christina Aguilera hated being super skinny in the 90s.

Hmm… is it me or does your arm look weird in the light dress photo?

Share this news!