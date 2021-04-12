Christina Aguilera dazzles with her look to dine at the Nice Guy

Christina Aguilera has visited one of the places that is currently fashionable in West Hollywood: The Nice Guy.

Christina Aguilera not only steals our breath when she sings, but also every time she makes a public appearance like a few days ago, when she arrived at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

It seems that this is the current hot spot among the stars, as it was right here that almost a month ago Justin Bieber threw the launch party for his album Justice.

Christina Aguilera visited this site to celebrate a special date with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, to whom she also dedicated some words of love on her Instagram account.

The pop diva has been keeping a close eye on her followers who want to hear soon unreleased material from Christina, who promised to release an album entirely in Spanish like “Mi Reflejo” 21 years ago.

In this regard, the singer has also shared some photos from the recording studio that have encouraged her loyal fans, who love to interact with her and find out about her news.

X-Tina looked stunning on The Nice Guy, where she arrived with her long blonde, straight hair held up in a perfectly polished pony tail.

Her black trench coat look was complemented by Yeezy sock boots worth $ 375 and a crocodile leather clutch from By Far.