Two great divas from the 90s, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. They were friends with girls, rivals with teenagers, and got lost as adults.

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera grew practically together working, from 11 and 13 years in the "Mickey Mouse Club." Two babies exposed to fame from an early age and who would later be launched into the tough pop industry of that decade.

You can imagine the hormonal drama that this generated between both girls. The girls grew and began their career in the pop world, Britney presented her iconic “Baby One More Time” and Christina Aguilera her well-known single “Gene in a Bottle”, both devastated in terms of sales.

Although Christina had two Grammys and several numbers one surpassing Spears in the charts in terms of quantity, the celebrity world and the general public always remembered Britney more than Christina and that made Aguilera’s career less.

Christina’s lyrics speak of a confident woman that men would have to conquer, she really got into the mud and did not mind being “little cute” in videos like “Dirrty” which was a big change in his career.

The video was heavily criticized for the “dirt” it promoted, however Britney released “I’m a Slave 4 U” and, although she spoke of being a slave to man and of the most absolute submission, she was better received in society with their roles established accordingly.

In their entire careers, Christina and Britney have acted together once, on MTV with Madonna, in 2003, who kissed both of them on the mouth. The thing is that Britney and Madonna's iconic kiss was broadcast on television during the gala but Aguilera's was almost off screen.

At that time, it was more important to see the reaction of Justin Timberlake, Britney’s ex-boyfriend, than to see Christina kissing a pop diva like Madonna, and it is known that Spears was called the princess of pop, Aguilera was not. .

Between 2004 and 2008 it was more than clear that Britney needed help and, as she sank professionally and personally, Christina received rave reviews for her “Back to Basics” that crowned her as the mature and brilliant star that she is.

