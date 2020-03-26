Good news comes from the immediate environment of Christian wood. The player of the Detroit Pistons Diagnosed with coronavirus a few weeks ago, he appears to be evolving perfectly, and in statements from his agent Adam Pensack collected by DetroitFree, the player is “fully recovered and feeling great.” Hopefully this is the first in a carousel of positive news that means the progressive goodbye to the coronavirus.

Never give up on your dreams … no matter how hard it gets .. believe

– Christian Wood (@ Chriswood_5) March 11, 2020

.