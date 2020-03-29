The Detroit Pistons coach, Dwane Caseysaid the power forward Christian wood he did not want the positive result he gave to the coronavirus to be publicly known. Casey He admitted that in the Pistons organization “we were completely baffled when the information was leaked.”

He added that Wood “He was upset that his name came to light. He didn’t say it. And the worst part was that he made himself known before he had a chance to tell his mother.” Casey He pointed out that this factor was what affected in some way the most Wood.

“I was very mad at that,” he continued. Casey. “I said to our staff, ‘This is not professional. This cannot happen again.’ It was very unfair to our player.” Several teams have announced that their players tested positive for the coronavirus, but they protect their identities.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on March 19 that two of their players received positive results, but their names have not been released.

Some players have chosen to make their results public. After the Boston Celtics announced that one of its members tested positive, and the base guard Marcus Smart He confirmed through social networks that he was the player in question and asked that everyone take seriously the question of quarantine and social distancing.

Casey says the Pistons are in constant contact with Wood after your diagnosis. “He is a young boy, he lives alone, so we wanted to keep in touch with him,” he explained. Casey. He added that “as far as I can tell, he spends most of his time playing video games and quiet.”

Wood, 24, has fully recovered from the virus, his agent said last Wednesday. He reportedly received a negative test result. No other Pistons player tested positive.

