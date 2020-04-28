Christian talks about Zack Ryder’s future after his dismissal from WWE.

The former world heavyweight champion, ChristianYou have had the opportunity to be interviewed by Andrew Thompson to promote the new movie of “Cagefighter: Worlds Collide”, which will be available on Saturday May 16 at FITE TV. Captain Charisma I spoke about various topics in the interview, and one of the most special dealt with the fate of Zack Ryder after being fired in WWE.

Christian he commented in general on the layoffs but wanted to focus on that of Zack Ryder. According Christian, It was very hard to see that kind of news about his friends that were due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to this, Christian released his predictions for the future of Zack Ryder.

We leave you with the words of Christian regarding the topic:

The uncertainty of everything that is happening now affects everyone in some way, and it is obviously difficult to see the people I know, especially when they are friends of yours, to see them losing their jobs. But also, the people who have had it have talent and were there for some reason and I think that these kinds of situations can motivate you. I know Zack Ryder very good. I know that he is an individual who is highly motivated, and yes, he has what you have to have to be relevant. We saw him before with his YouTube show and that kind of content is something no one was doing before. So he is ready for the next stage. It’s going to be OK. As a worker and as a person, use this fuel to improve yourself and move forward. There is no choice, but you have to go on and on. It is all you can do. It’s a tough situation, but wait until you get out of here and everyone is going to end up doing fine.

