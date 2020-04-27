Christian talks about dream struggles for Edge on his comeback

Christian and Edge have been partners for many years. Christian talks about the dream struggles for Edge on his return.

Unexpected return

Captain Charisma never expected Edge to return to the ring after his injury. His happiness was maximum when seeing his old friend fight again and he left some statements in The Bump about what he felt when he saw Edge fight again.

Edge vs Orton

He was talking about the meeting that the maximum opportunist had with Orton at Wrestlemania 36. He started jokingly saying that the match had not been bad, and then ended up praising the 2. He said that What Edge did was unheard of, seeing a person with Edge’s history of injury fighting again and having that kind of encounter is more than admirable. Christian was very angry because he obviously did not have the environment that the fight and the return of Edge, to the strings, deserved. But he also believes that despite that they knew how to transmit that magic and just seeing his friend’s entrance to the ring seemed impressive, he even said it was one of the best moments in the history of Wrestlemania.

In fighting terms he said that It was the street fight that had to be, very well worked and with a magnificent forcefulness.

Dream fights for Edge.

Here would come one of the most important statements from the statements he said. They asked him about his dream fight for his friend Edge, with whom he would like to see a rivalry of the new cast of superstars. Christian’s first response was in a teasing tone, said he would like to see an Edge vs Braun Strowman and have the monster kick his butt hard, while laughing and laughing everyone present. Then he commented on other struggles he would love to see, for example Edge vs. Roman Reigns, vs. Seth Rollins or one last vs. AJ Styles. But I comment that since Edge is back there is a good chance that you will see dream rivalries and that you would enjoy any fight and rivalry of your friend because in all of them he gives his love for what he does.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.