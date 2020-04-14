This WWE superstar does not plan to return to the ring.

Christian WWE | On the Booker T Podcast, they had as a guest a former WWE superstar, who left an exclusive that many people did not expect. Christian does not plan to return to the ring.

Christian in WWE

He is Christian, the former World Heavyweight Champion, who stated on the Podcast that he doesn’t see himself fighting again. Said he’s very happy about everything he’s accomplished in WWE, that he has fulfilled all his dreams, except for the Wrestlemania main event, but he said that it was something of the most complicated and that if we count only a few privileged people they can be in the main event, so he was very happy with his legacy in WWE.

Why is he withdrawing?

His withdrawal from the ring is largely due to the injury he had and the various concussions who has suffered. At 46, Christian ends his career, wrestling is a sport where you have to put your body at stake in every fight and Christian with a good legacy already in WWE I think he has taken the best option. Health always comes first.

Legacy

Christian has left memorable moments in history. He and Edge formed a unique tag team and it can be said that the 2 of them together with the Hardys and the Dudley Boyz revolutionized the division into pairs. He also had a reign with a top title, and was champion of the defunct ECW brand among other achievements. Christian can really be very satisfied with what he has achieved in WWE and we will all remember him in a good way.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!