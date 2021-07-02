Christian Pulisic Will Be More Iconic Than Donovan, US Legend Says

Christian pulisic became the first American to win the Champions League, playing a major role with the Chelsea, so they expect him to be the determining player in the next few years in the Selection.

An American soccer legend like Brad Friedel, who played for many years in the Premier League, indicated in an interview for Diario AS, that the attacker of the London squad will be more emblematic than Donovan.

“Pulisic can be as emblematic as Donovan, I do not doubt it, even more, these young players have a great opportunity to do incredible things, with opportunities that we did not have at the time. That speaks very well of growth and that is very good for us. “

Friedel assured that this generation in the United States is possibly better than his, since they have better preparation and infrastructure, indicating that they are better developed than they were.