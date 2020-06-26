Christian Petersen made a comment to Carina Zampini that the driver did not let pass (Infobae)

The grand prize of cooking It entered its eighth season and, in a new broadcast, sparks were registered again between the jury Christian Petersen and the host Carina Zampini during the edition of this Thursday afternoon. It all happened at a time when the jury surprised the driver with a comment as she passed.

As the participants ran from one place to another to prepare their dishes and Felicitas Pizarro explained what she expected for the menu of the day, Petersen argued: “You have to see how they resolve to give the donut apple flavor. That looks like a zoncera, but it is not. Or not Mauri? « , The renowned chef completed, trying to lean on Mauricio Asta, another of the jurors of the El Trece cycle.

But, Carina Zampini did not miss the comment of her partner and with whom they are the daily protagonists of a love story for the popular imagination, considering that Petersen is in a love relationship with a former participant of the program .

Sofia Zelaschi, Christian Petersen’s girlfriend

While they were talking about the menu, Carina asked: “And how are they going to flavor the apple? With apple ”. « Yes, zonza, but listen to me … », Christian replied. That comment provoked an immediate reaction from the driver who alerted: « Zonza …? Did zonza tell me …? ”. « That’s obvious. But I want to know if they are going to grate it, they are going to cook it, it is a base ”, Petersen continued, without giving further explanations about what had happened seconds before.

« Want to add something else? »Zampini asked him. To which the chef, immersed in his role, only answered correctly with a lukewarm response: « No ».

Recall that over the weekend Petersen, 51, confirmed in a radio interview that he provided Catalina Dlugi for Agarrate Catalina, who is dating Sofía Zelaschi, the 25-year-old who was a finalist in the first edition of The Grand Prize for Cooking and who ultimately lost to José, El Peque. “She -for her girlfriend- is very modern, she worked with me in the production of the program and nothing happens. And the truth that we are half free. I do not distrust, I do not check the phone, I have friends, she friends « , had revealed in that same note.

On his relationship with Zampini he clarified that it was always a game for television. « I asked him if he was acting. He said nice things to me and I asked him what’s wrong. But we were half acting. She laughs, she kills herself with laughter ”, clarified. Anyway, each step they take in the program generated dozens of reactions on social networks and among the followers of the program, who still hope to see them together at some point.

I KEPT READING

« The grand prize of cooking »: the challenge between Carina Zampini and Christian Petersen that had an unexpected result

« The Grand Prize for Cooking »: Carina Zampini’s jealousy for Christian Petersen’s compliments to her colleague Felicitas Pizarro

The “romantic” round trip between Carina Zampini and Christian Petersen in “The Grand Prize for Cooking”: “We have a polyamory”

The grand prize of cooking: a jury asked a participant to resign for making a Lemon pie