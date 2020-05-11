The market has already started, not just the rumors. We are in May, with the leagues stopped, but the teams are already moving to start building the squad for next season. Messi’s Barcelona and Cristiano’s Juventus too. Also, there could be an exchange between Vidal and Pjanic. Be that as it may, the second has already said yes to the Blaugrana, he will stop sharing the wardrobe with Ronaldo to do it with Lionel. Who will you play best with?

These are the 12 footballers who have played alongside the two great stars of the 21st century and the player with whom they performed at a higher level.

1. Gabriel Heinze – Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United Training

The Argentine shared his best years with Cristiano Ronaldo wearing the Manchester United shirt. Together they won titles and reigned in the Premier League

It was not the same with Messi in the Argentine team. Bad times for the albiceleste.

2. Carlos Tevez – Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (L

Another Argentine who performed better with Cristiano Ronaldo. Together they formed a fearsome duo at Manchester United. They won the Permier League, the Champions … and spread terror in all the rival defenses.

The Apache did not do badly next to La Pulga either, but it was always better understood with the Portuguese.

3. Gonzalo Higuaín – Cristiano Ronaldo

Hellas Verona v Juventus – Serie A

Gonzalo Higuain has coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Juventus. He shone at his side with the white elastic and was reunited with the game and the goal in Juventus when the Portuguese arrived.

El Pipita has also had good times with Messi, although many finals have been marked by his failures. More villain than hero.

4. Paulo Dybala – Cristiano Ronaldo

AC Milan v Juventus – Coppa Italia: Semi Final

Paulo Dybala did not welcome the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine found it difficult to adapt to the Portuguese, but finally he has and now he shines even more than he did before.

Regarding Messi, they are incompatible. They occupy a very similar position and the presence of the culé relegates him to the substitution with the albiceleste.

5. Ezequiel Garay – Lionel Messi

FIFA World Cup 2014 Brazil – “Argentina v Bosnia and Herzegovina”

Ezequiel Garay has lived his entire career with Argentina alongside Lionel Messi. The central defender has established himself in the defense and has shown his best level in the albiceleste. Together they have reached the World Cup and Copa América finals.

Garay coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. the central did not become entrenched in the team.

6. Fernando Gago – Lionel Messi

Argentina Training & Press Conference – 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Fernando Gago’s career has been marked by injuries. However, it has also had moments of brilliance, many of them in Argentina, along with Messi.

It was not the same at Real Madrid. He never settled down or even showed his true level. There he shared costumes with Cristiano Ronaldo.

7. Ángel Di María – Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-REAL

We cannot choose a stage of the Fideo. Ángel Di María showed his best level at Real Madrid with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine was unstoppable in the midfield.

It has not been the opposite with Messi. It is perfectly understood with that of Barcelona and, together, they have left unforgettable moments and plays.

8. André Gomes – Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal v Andorra – FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

André Gomes showed his best level at Valencia and combined it with his contributions to the national team, in which he coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo. The 7th benefited from his football.

The midfielder did not perform at Barcelona, ​​he did not adapt.

9. Nélson Semedo – Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal v Luxembourg -UEFA Nations league

Nélson Semedo and Cristiano Ronaldo are two very powerful players who cause fear among their rivals in international matches. The side explodes with the Portuguese shirt.

He does not do badly with Barcelona and takes advantage of Messi’s vision of the game, but he is not a starter.

10. Deco – Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona’s Argentine Leo Messi (L) to …

Deco is one of Lionel Messi’s teachers. The Portuguese was one of the stars of the Camp Nou when the Argentine reached the first team. They understood each other a thousand wonders.

The Portugal team joined him with Cristiano Ronaldo. They offered a good level, but it was not the same.

11. Henrik Larsson – Lionel Messi

Real Zaragoza v Barcelona

Messi was still starting when Larsson scored goals in Barcelona, ​​but the Swede performed well. Hardly a brief lapse of time coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo.

12. Gerard Piqué – Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v SD Eibar SAD – La Liga

Gerard Piqué is Barcelona and Barcelona is Lionel Messi. The Catalan central defender has enjoyed soccer dressed in Blaugrana and alongside the Argentine. At the Camp Nou he became one of the best central players in the world.

He shared a team with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, but both needed to grow and progress.