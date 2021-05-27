Christian Nodal’s mother thus celebrates her son’s commitment to Belinda

The singer closed the Salvaje restaurant in Barcelona to prepare surprises and ask his girlfriend to marry him; It turned out that 25 thousand euros were spent.

The one who could not contain his happiness either was Belinda Schull, mother of the interpreter of ‘Light without gravity’, who applauded her wedding plans.

“In the beginning it was Love. But not just any Love, but Love as Art, the only one that is capable of building the basic pillar of society, the Family. The love that says to the loved one, I need you because I love you, with the maturity of someone who knows that the Family is not cultivated with the flower of selfishness but with the garden of generosity ”.

“Daughter of my soul @belindapop, you are part of a family that adores you and that will be with you unconditionally wherever you go, opening the doors of our love and respect to whoever you give the keys to your heart. We are all proud of you and we love you more every day ”, he posted Belinda Schüll.