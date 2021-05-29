Christian Nodal’s mother reacts to her son’s commitment

The reactions for the commitment of Belinda Y Christian nodal They have not made them wait … Friends, loved ones and fans have demonstrated on social networks to congratulate the couple, and of course the reaction of the singer’s mother has not been long in coming. Cristy Nodal He used his Instagram profile to express his happiness for his son’s commitment to Belinda and wished the happy couple the best in this special moment that you are living.

© @ cristy_nodal With this image, Cristy Nodal, Belinda’s future mother-in-law, congratulated the newly engaged couple

Cristy published in his account a photograph of the lovers and commented the following: “Live this very special moment of your commitment to the fullest, receive a big hug from all of us who love you so much and may God continue to bless your relationship as it has been until now. 💍 @ nodal @belindapop ”.

It seems that Cristy could not be happier for both of them, as he has witnessed how happy his eldest son is next to the beautiful interpreter. Besides that, Cristy has a good relationship with Belinda and they are both close. In fact, last November, ‘Beli’ celebrated the birthday of her boyfriend’s mother with the entire Nodal family. For that occasion, the singer moved to Mazatlán, Sinaloa and celebrated with the relatives of her beau in a restaurant in the city.

© @ cristy_nodalCristy Nodal with Belinda and her eldest son, Christian

Excited by the presence of her son’s girlfriend, Cristy shared a photo with Christian and Belinda and commented in the description: “Really when you are happy, you are happy! ❤️ thanks for everything! In addition to that photo of the memory, Cristy published a video of some emotional words that his daughter-in-law and son addressed him just in his birthday celebration.