Christian Nodal’s mother reacts to her son’s commitment to Belinda



Christian Nodal’s mother, Cristy Nodal, reacts to her son’s commitment to Belinda.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer for Spotify. / Getty Images

After it was made known that many were coming, commitment from Christian Nodal and Belinda, the singer’s mother, Silvia Cristina Nodal (called by many Cristy Nodal) did not miss the opportunity to react to it. The future mother-in-law of the actress and singer published a photo welcoming him to the family and was very excited by the news. What is not known for sure is whether the lady already knew that her son was preparing this surprise for his girlfriend.

“My family grows! Live this special moment of your commitment to the fullest, receive a big hug from all of us who love you so much and may God continue to bless your relationship as up to now, “he said. Nodal’s mom in your account Instagram.

No details are known of how the proposal was made beyond that it was in a luxurious restaurant in Barcelona, ​​but they were both very happy and went out to share it with all their followers and fans. They have not stopped commenting, sending you love messages and wishing you the best of luck.

If you remember in time, when the rumors of the romance between Belinda and Nodal arose, it was said that the mother was not very sure of that relationship. Christian had just ended his previous relationship with Fernanda Gómez in December 2019. By January 2020 it was known that he was already dating Belinda. But such rumors were never confirmed about whether the mother was not very convinced yet, although she has made publications that could have been taken as some kind of hint, but nothing that any other mother would not think.

Nowadays they get along excellent and they don’t stop throwing flowers at each other, in addition to admiring each other.

Christian Nodal is the oldest of three brothers: Amely González Nodal and Jaime Alonso González Nodal are the youngest. She comes from a family of musicians, so Belinda fits perfectly into Nodal’s family environment. Since they began their relationship, they have been seen almost always together and super in love. Even recently, when the singer was fulfilling some work commitments, Nodal did not stop posting on social networks that he missed her and even had a hard time falling asleep without her.

Obviously, after announcing their engagement, the same Internet users made mention of the alleged Belinda’s ex, Lupillo Rivera. Let us remember that neither admitted nor explicitly denied such a relationship even though he had the singer’s face tattooed on his arm. The Rivera family member became a trend on social networks thanks to the announcement of the future wedding of the young couple.

On the other hand, the price of the ring that Christian gave to Belinda came to light. It would be 3 million dollars and he let it be known Angel City Jewelers, jewel makers. It is a 12 carat diamond cut in the shape of an emerald. There is no doubt that Christian Nodal is willing to give Belinda all the best of himself and that both are in an idyll of love. Congratulations to the future spouses!