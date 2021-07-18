Christian Nodal’s mother is hospitalized, is Belinda going to see her? | Instagram

It transpired that Christian Nodal’s mother, “Cristy Nodal“She was admitted, apparently in an emergency to the hospital, in the middle of the worrying news that Belinda I would travel to Jalisco to see her.

Silvia Cristina Nodal, mother of singer Christian Nodal and next mother-in-law of “Beli“She was rushed to the hospital, it transpired in the last moments.

Everything seems to indicate that the “pop star” BelindaShe would travel to Guadalajara, Jalisco, the place of origin of the mother of her future husband and where she is known to this day, she would be hospitalized, they say.

It would be in a clinic Zapopan, as it transpired where “Cristy Nodal” would be currently under medical observation, according to the singer’s own mother on her social networks.

The “tapatia” and mother of the “Adiós Amor” interpreter, shared a couple of images in her Instagram Stories section, in which it is appreciated, she is lying on a hospital bed.

The popular woman on social networks, who has almost 400 thousand followers on Instagram, thanked her friends for being aware of her health and also sent them a message:

With all the faith in my heart, today I am here, may my father God be the one who guides the hands of my doctor. Thank you friends, family for being on the lookout, Cristy added as a comment, as has been announced.

The mother of Amely and Jaime Alonso, two of the brothers of singer-songwriter Christian Jesús González Nodal, shared an image where at least two people are in the same room keeping her company.

So far, the cause that led her to be admitted to the hospital unit is unknown since she reserved the details, although on the other hand, the mother of the author of songs such as “Adiós Amor”, “Te failed”, among others, if specific that he was in the Hospital Real San José del Valle Real.

It is located on Avenida Guillermo González Camarena, in the municipality of Zapopán, in the state of Jalisco.

The spouse of Jaime González, father of the composer, who will soon become related to Belinda and her entire family after the nuptial link that the “pop star” will star with her son, who they assure will have one of the most anticipated weddings with Belinda Peregrín.

So far, it is unknown if the interpreter of “Light without gravity”, “Sapito”, “Love at first sight” and many other topics go to see her mother-in-law but surely it is something that the fans of the couple and Silvia herself Cristina would wait, although details are unknown so far.

The mother of the former “La Voz coach” is one of those who has been one of the couple’s greatest accomplices, staying very close to her future daughter-in-law and her first-born son.

He has even accompanied the singer, model and businesswoman in many of the shows and presentations of the artist from Sonora who will also soon participate in the León Fair, Guanajuato.

And it is that on several occasions, two of the most important women in the life of Christián Jesús González Nodal have shown the excellent relationship they have.

However, Cristy Nodal, has not only gained so much popularity in social networks for being the mother of regional music talent or the mother-in-law of the outstanding Mexican artist of Spanish origin, but also that her charisma and youth has captured the attention of thousands of followers.

It is through her Instagram profile that the mother of the one recognized with the “Latin Grammy”, shares on various occasions some of her favorite looks or certain moments of her daily or even family life.