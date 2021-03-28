Christian Nodal’s mom gets engaged

Silvia Nodal, mom of Christian nodal , celebrate love in a big way. And what better reason than her third commitment to the man she has loved all her life and with whom she is willing to renew her vows of love: her husband, Jaime Gonzalez. The couple just got engaged for the third time on a romantic trip to the beach, in which the music producer got down on one knee again, this time to fulfill a tender promise he made years ago to the love of his life, a beautiful event that Belinda celebrated lovingly.

“Thank you life for always making my life and every day special !!”, Christy wrote very happy with the moment when she said yes. Her husband would have given her two rings on previous occasions, the same ones that they had to give up. “I remember the first engagement ring you gave me, which we had to pawn because it was that or not to eat,” explained the singer’s mother.

Christy added with great enthusiasm: “You promised one day to give me the most beautiful in the world! The one that I deserved for you. You never got on your knees to give it to me, now I understand that it was the promise you made yourself, not to do it until you could give me the one you always had in mind for me, I love you! “.

The couple got engaged in front of unknown people at the hotel where they were vacationing, who celebrated the promise of love that happened on the seashore. “You have kept your promise and I, from the bottom of my heart, have received my biggest dream of princess stories! Thank you love! ”, He added. Silvia concluded her post ready to plan the wedding: “March 20 always on my mind! 23 years old, three beautiful children! And this is my third ring! The third is the charm 😍😅😘 ”.

Belinda, happy with the good news

Since her relationship with Christian Nodal began, a beautiful friendship was born between Belinda and Silvia. And seeing the tender moment of engagement, the singer celebrated the love of her boyfriend’s parents in a big way.

