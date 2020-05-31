Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal argues that new generations consume regional Mexican music in a different way, preferring fusion with various genres such as pop, as long as its essence is maintained.

“I believe that the new generation takes the roots of regional Mexican music and then does it in their own way, that is, they can make a band or band with pop. For example, before, a unique concept of mariachi was followed, but now the norms do not exist ”, the interpreter of the subgenre mariacheño comments with Notimex.

Nodal, 21, has just released his new EP Ayayay! which releases seven musical cuts that correspond to a first half of what will be a complete album and in which he intends to show that he is a multifaceted performer: “We put salsa, ballads, boleros, cumbia and rancheras on him, this work is very complete “

One of his successes was Adiós Amor of 2016 in which he reflects the lack of love between a couple, now he comments on the evolution of their lyrics: “I can’t stay stuck in one style, I already wrote about ‘cutting your veins’, now I want to try on the side of having a good time and grabbing the party because they are situations that happen and I do it thinking about the young audience although I have not stopped writing deep songs ”.

In this new work, the original composer from Caborca, Sonora, only has a collaboration with the also young singer Ángela Aguilar, daughter of the singer and producer Pepe Aguilar: “I personally believe that she is now one of the greatest idols of Mexican music , which has everything to put on the flag and represent us in the world, ”he says.

Regarding the elements of value that he takes into account to carry out a musical collaboration, he explains: “I always seek to collaborate with artists whose music identifies me and knows that a good mix can be made, it is the most important thing, beyond the numbers and not to be forced ”.

For now, Ayayay! It contains the two released songs Toxic love and I forgot, but you can also listen to other titles like Mi Chula, I wish it were true and Last night I fell in love.

