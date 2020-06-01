Mexico.- In 2019 Rolling Stone magazine defined Sonoran Christian Nodal as “the future of the Mexican regional”, fact that their numbers support, however, various members of the Mexican regional describe it as “pedantic” or “grown up”.

The interpreter of “Adiós Amor” is one of the 400 most listened artists worldwide on Spotify with his more than 10 million listeners per month.

He is undoubtedly one of the singers of the moment in Mexico, but the regional media was filled with divided opinions after he assured through his official account of Intagram that he does not like the music of Grupo Firme and that he would never collaborate with them.

Eduin Caz himself, vocalist of the aforementioned group, assured that he does like Nodal’s work, and let it be seen that perhaps “he got on the brick”.

Various members of the genre gave their opinion on what happened, some tried not to get too involved, others did not hesitate to show their agreement with Caz, implying that perhaps the Sonora-born failed to assimilate fame.

Singers such as Freddy Vega, Ernesto Barajas, Beto Vega and Virlán García, were some of those who gave their opinion on the controversial issue on the Bohemios de Sinaloa YouTube channel, with the requintist and now interviewer Abi Bohemio.

Christian Nodal, very well managed, immediately apologized.

I already apologized to the boy, to Eduin, because I did see that my fleshly stories came up very well, but now everything is fine. I love you very much, have a nice day, he concluded.

It should be noted that Caz is four years older than the Sonoran singer.

Users on social networks also expressed their disagreement with the attitude of the person involved, as it is not the first controversy that has been unleashed.

