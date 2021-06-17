Christian Nodal talks about Belinda’s alleged pregnancy

Belinda’s fans continue to look for clues in their publications and those of Christian Nodal to know once and for all if the singer is pregnant. Rumors that the couple will soon receive the stork were increased this weekend by a couple of videos at his sister-in-law’s party, where he did not toast with the other guests, he covered his stomach at all times and, in addition, he was he hears say he’s “13 weeks old.” At a press conference in Monterrey, Mexico, Nodal did not shy away from questions about it.

© @ belixdreamersBelinda’s pregnancy rumors spiked at Christian Nodal’s sister’s party

“I’m going to be a very daddy,” he said to everyone’s surprise. However, he later clarified what it was really about. “But with a new album that will come out very soon,” he said about his new musical material.

As for the plans to receive the stork, Christian assures that he is doing things step by step with Belinda. “My partner and I are about doing things step by step and well done. We just got engaged, the wedding continues and after being married, let’s enjoy ourselves for a little while and there is a baby, ”he clarified about the pregnancy rumors.

© @ cristy_nodal The couple is very much in love and enjoying their engagement

The interpreter of Te Failed, added that he does want to be a father in a short time. “I’m really enjoying each stage but at 24 I already have to be a father, because I would like to have about five children,” he said smiling.

As for sharing the news with the whole world, it is not something they already have in mind. “I don’t have a good idea of ​​how it will be when these things happen, I don’t know we are going to make it public or if it will be private. It is something that to date has not been discussed, “he explained.

Belinda, the perfect woman for Nodal

In mid-May, Belinda and Christian Nodal happily announced their engagement. The couple met last year at the La Voz … México recordings and since then they have been inseparable. The beautiful singer received a large engagement ring that her boyfriend gave her most in love, because he considers her to be the perfect woman.

© nodal Belinda and Christian Nodal got engaged in May